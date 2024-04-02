Idaho Commerce Spearheads New Business Development Initiative and Welcomes New Business Development and Business Attraction ManagersApr02

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Commerce Spearheads New Business Development Initiative and Welcomes New Business Development and Business Attraction Managers

BOISE, Idaho (April 2, 2024) –The Idaho Department of Commerce is pleased to announce the creation of a new Business Development team and welcomes Tina Salisbury as the new Business Development manager and Jason Barnes as the new Business Attraction manager.

The Business Development team, led by Salisbury, will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at supporting, retaining and expanding individual Idaho businesses. Through the strategic development of industry clusters, domestic and international marketing, business engagement and community outreach, Salisbury, along with her team, drive forward Idaho’s entrepreneurial spirit and foster a thriving business ecosystem.

Tina Salisbury is a seasoned professional dedicated to advancing Idaho’s economic prosperity on the global stage. Since joining Idaho Commerce in July 2014, Salisbury has been championing the state’s economic growth through her role as Senior Specialist on the International team, where she promoted Idaho to the world for exports and business recruitment. Salisbury has also served as the Project Director for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP Grant), leveraging her expertise to facilitate international trade opportunities for Idaho businesses.

With a background in the private sector in project management, event planning and entrepreneurship, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Idaho, Salisbury brings a unique blend of skills drawing from her experience. This diverse experience, coupled with her passion for promoting Idaho’s interests on the global stage, has positioned her as a dynamic leader in the field of economic development.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Salisbury has been engaged in her community, having held numerous volunteer positions over the years. She finds solace and joy in exploring the Idaho outdoors with her family, embracing every season this great state has to offer as an opportunity for adventure and connection. Salisbury blends her passion for business with a genuine desire to see the state she loves thrive and prosper.

“I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my Idaho Commerce colleagues,” Salisbury said. “I am excited about this opportunity to lead our new Business Development team and I am truly honored to be part of the incredible group we are building. I am committed to continuing to contribute to the success and growth of our team, our agency and the state as a whole, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jason Barnes has worked with Idaho Commerce for nearly 6 years, previously serving as the Senior Business Attraction Specialist for the department. In this role, Barnes worked with new and existing Idaho businesses, serving as the incentive arm for the Department of Commerce and as a knowledge expert on Idaho state tax incentives.

Before starting his professional career, Barnes earned his Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) from California Lutheran University, graduating with honors at the top of his class. Prior to his advanced degree, Jason attended California State University, Channel Islands, where he earned his B.A. in Political Science. During his time in higher education Jason was involved in student leadership serving as the Student Government Vice President in his undergraduate studies and Vice Chair of the Graduate Student Council during his master’s program.

Barnes enjoys volunteering with the YMCA summer camp program working with kids and most recently was appointed to the Treasure Valley YMCA Summer Camp Advisory Board. He resides in Eagle with his family and enjoys all the community has to offer.

“This is an extraordinary honor to be named the new Business Attraction Manager,” Barnes said. “I look forward to building upon the foundation my predecessor has built and have our team continue to work together with our partners towards economic successes for the State of Idaho”

Barnes will replace former Business Attraction manager Susie Davidson who has had a legendary career of nearly 20 years with the department. Read more about Susie and her retirement here.

###