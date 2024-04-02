Mattr Corp. Announces Closing of C$175 Million Unsecured Note Financing

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) confirmed today that it has successfully closed its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of C$175 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). As previously stated, the Company will utilize proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding 9.00% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (“2026 Notes”), to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering and for general corporate purposes.



The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters, led by National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities.

The Notes were offered for sale in Canada to accredited investors on a private placement basis, in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Notes were not registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and were offered and sold in the United States to qualified institutional buyers only, pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, and outside of the United States in accordance with Rule 903 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

