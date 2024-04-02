Experts propose more detailed definition of weapons in draft amended law

VIETNAM, April 2 - HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers on Tuesday discussed the amended Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools as part of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s legal session.

The discussion was chaired by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Presenting the proposed amended law, General Tô Lâm, Member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security, said that after five years of implementing the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools, ministries, provinces and cities had followed it strictly and effectively.

Their efforts have made important contributions to national security, social order and safety and socio-economic development.

The management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools was carried out in accordance with regulations, meeting the requirements and tasks of the armed forces and other forces.

Law dissemination is executed regularly, widely and efficiently.

In the past five years, people all over the country have voluntarily handed in more than 99,600 guns of all types as well as many bombs, mines, grenades, explosives, weapons and other support tools.

The Ministry of Public Security has directed police units and localities to fight fiercely against crimes and violations related to weapons, explosives and supporting tools.

Việt Nam has investigated more than 34,100 related cases, arrested 56,027 people and confiscated nearly 5,000 guns of all types.

However, the law implementation had seen a number of inadequacies, limitations and problems, said Lâm.

In particular, the detailed definition of weapons, explosives, and support tools prescribed in the law were not clear enough.

Violators have taken advantage of legal loopholes to manufacture, store, buy, sell, transport and use homemade guns, knives and tools similar to rudimentary weapons and having potential risk for security.

So, Lâm said, it was necessary to amend and supplement the legal definition of weapons, explosives and support tools to address this reality.

The law amendment will also reform and simplify administrative procedures, creating favourable conditions for agencies, organisations, businesses, the people and foreign resources to support Việt Nam in weapons and support tools research, production and use.

The draft amended Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools includes eight chapters and 74 articles.

It has amended and supplemented a number of words to explain concepts, facilitate the law application and efficiently serve State management as well as crime prevention.

Reporting the preliminary examination of the draft amended law, Chairman of the NA's National Defence and Security Committee Lê Tấn Tới said that the committee basically agreed with the amended law.

The draft amended law is eligible to report to the NA Standing Committee for comments and to be presented to the NA at the seventh session.

Tới recommended carefully reviewing legal provisions, especially regulations related on the management, research, production and trading of weapons, explosives and support tools to ensure uniformity in the legal system.

He also proposed reviewing international treaties to which Việt Nam is a member to ensure compatibility.

Speaking at the discussion, NA Chairman Huệ highly appreciated the preparation process for the draft amended law.

The documents and process ensure compliance with regulations, which were elaborately and seriously prepared.

Chairman Huệ asked for further study of a number of contents and continued review to ensure consistency with the legal system, current laws as well as draft laws being compiled such as the Penal Code, Law on Advertising, Law on Enterprises, Chemical Law, and Law on National Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation. — VNS