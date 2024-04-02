B’nai Torah Congregation Celebrates Sold Out 2024 Concert Series
(from left to right)- Cantor Netanel Hershtik, Cantor Magda Fishman, Cantor Abbie Strauss, Cantor Chaim Dovid Berson, with Yair Keydar in front
Four Boca Raton Concerts Featured Performances by Acclaimed Artists
This music transcends language, culture, and time, and touches the deepest parts of our hearts and souls.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, is celebrating the synagogue’s hugely successful and inspiring 2024 Concert Series. The series, which included four live, in-person performances, featured singers, songwriters, orchestras, and Cantors from around the world. It was presented in loving memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner (Z’L). Margie Browner Marks served as Chair.
— Cantor Magda Fishman
The four concerts, which kicked off in January and concluded in March, featured: Dudu Fisher, Soul to Soul, Cantor Magda Fishman and Friends Celebrate Broadway and Beyond, and Netanel Hershtik & Big Band Orchestra.
B’nai Torah Congregation’s Cantor Magda Fishman, who served as leader of the Concert Series in collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi, selected each of the performers and performed herself twice. Fishman, who has traveled extensively in Israel, the United States, Europe and Canada, to sing, performed in front of a sold crowd of 1,400 audience members.
“Year after year, we continue to provide a musical journey through a wide range of artistic expression – traditional, contemporary, liturgical, pop,” said Cantor Fishman. “This music transcends language, culture, and time, and touches the deepest parts of our hearts and souls. I am grateful that we truly share the power of music, culture and community with the world.”
“In my years at B’nai Torah, our community has never come together the way it has in recent months,” added Rabbi David Steinhardt. “We are so deeply tied to our people, our homeland, our culture and religious expression. This series gave us the opportunity to gather and listen to talented musical artists as we reflected on the past and look towards a brighter future.”
Benefactors of the 2024 Concert Series were Eleanor & Paul Weiner (Z’L), Barbara & Jeffrey Rosenberg and Carla & Bruce Weiner. For a full list of patrons and friends, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/cs/.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
