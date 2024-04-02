Wentzville License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Wentzville License Office has been awarded to ACM LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location (807 B East Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, Mo., 63385) will close on April 8, to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on April 10. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and the telephone number will be 636-445-5053.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

O’Fallon License Office – 2421 Highway K, O’Fallon, Mo., 63368

Harvester License Office – 4207-4209 Old Hwy 94 South, Saint Charles, Mo., 63304

Troy License Office – 850 E Cherry Street, Suite D, Troy, Mo. 63379

Warrenton License Office – 1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Suite 12, Warrenton, Mo. 63383

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available: