Inari Medical Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Addition of Two Executives

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), today announced the appointment of Tim Benner as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales and Dr. Andrew Niekamp as Vice President of Medical Affairs. Mr. Benner will be responsible for developing effective strategies across the company's multi-product sales platform and leading a high-performance commercial team to drive therapy penetration. Dr. Niekamp will be instrumental in advancing Inari’s mission to improve patient care through physician education and new device development.



“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Inari. His extensive experience leading the commercial execution of disruptive healthcare technologies will serve him well as he spearheads our U.S. commercial efforts,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari.

Mr. Benner joins Inari with more than 16 years of senior leadership experience with high-growth and transformational medical technology companies. Most recently, Tim spearheaded the global launch and commercial execution of Saluda Medical’s disruptive closed-loop neuromodulation platform. Before joining Saluda, Tim was Global GM and SVP of Terumo’s Blood and Cell Technologies business and led the global commercial business at Endologix. Prior to his time at Terumo and Endologix, Tim was responsible for commercial leadership of the U.S. Structural Heart business at Abbott and oversaw the execution of hyper-growth therapies such as MitraClip, Amulet, and Portico. Tim joined Abbott after approximately 10 years at Edwards Lifesciences where he oversaw several functions across Global Marketing, Commercial Operations, Global Strategy, and Business Development. Tim began his career at Honda where he worked in R&D and Advanced Development.

“Dr. Niekamp is a gifted clinician and a passionate and clear communicator. We are honored to add his talents to our Medical Affairs team,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer of Inari.

Prior to joining Inari, Dr. Niekamp was a Vascular Interventional Radiologist with Radiology Associates of South Florida and joined the group in July of 2020. He also practiced at Baptist Hospital of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Doctors Hospital. Dr. Niekamp received his undergraduate degree and medical degree from The Ohio State University and completed his post-graduate training at the University of Texas at Houston/M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He completed his fellowship in Vascular Interventional Radiology at the Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute. Following fellowship, he joined the faculty at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute and was a practicing attending until March 2024. Dr. Niekamp has been an investigator in multiple clinical research trials and is the author of numerous papers and abstracts. During his time in practice, Dr. Niekamp had a particular focus on treating patients suffering from venous thromboembolism.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease, and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

John Hsu, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

949-658-3889

IR@inarimedical.com