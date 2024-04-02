Submit Release
CBP officers seize $1.3M in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge this week seized methamphetamine in a commercial stone shipment that totaled over $1.3 million in street value.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in the cargo environment and that dedication resulted in the interception of a significant amount of methamphetamine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These kinds of seizures reinforce the importance of our ongoing border security mission.”

Boxes containing 151 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Monday, April 1, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of stone articles for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered seven packages containing a total of 151 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $1,354,727.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure. 

