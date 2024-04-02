Submit Release
Attention Doximity, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Doximity stock. Doximity investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 1, 2024, during trading hours, a critical report was published by Jehosaphat Research regarding Doximity. The report expressed concerns that the company's healthcare advertising sector is facing challenges due to several fundamental problems, identified through detailed forensic accounting analysis, discussions with former employees, digital marketing agencies, among other investigative methods. Furthermore, Jehosaphat Research suggested that Doximity's core sales might be on a downward trajectory, a situation purportedly obscured by the company through the practice of expedited revenue recognition. Following the release of this report, Doximity's stock experienced a notable drop in its intraday trading value on the same day.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

