Terry Moving & Storage Offers Storage Solutions for Home Purchase Delays in California

Terry Moving & Storage has implemented a solution utilizing their fleet of trailers.

Whether it's due to home purchase complications or other unforeseen circumstances, our customers can trust us to come through for them.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage, the leading moving and storage company based in California, is proud to announce a groundbreaking solution for customers facing delays in their home purchases. In response to the increasing challenges of securing homeowners insurance and other delays, particularly in fire-prone areas of California, the moving company is offering a unique service to accommodate customers' needs.

"We understand that moving dates can be moving targets, pun intended," says Mark Terry. "With the complexities of home purchases, especially in areas like Northern California, where homeowners insurance can be difficult to obtain due to fire risks, we recognize the importance of flexibility and reliability for our customers."

Terry Moving & Storage has received acclaim for its exceptional service, boasting a string of 5-star reviews on platforms like Yelp. One recent customer shared their experience, highlighting the company's adaptability and understanding during unforeseen circumstances.

"I hired them to move my home 400 miles away," the customer wrote. "Due to complications with my home purchase, I had to reschedule them several times with very little notice. Each time, Mark Terry was incredibly gracious about the changes. He assured me that my things (that had already been packed up by his crew) would be safe and secure until we were ready to move in."

To address similar challenges faced by customers, Terry Moving & Storage has implemented a solution utilizing their fleet of trailers. With nine trailers at its disposal, the company is able to offer customers the option of storing their goods on a trailer or in air-conditioned, safe, clean vaults free of charge for the first month. This innovative approach allows the moving and storage company to accommodate scheduling delays while fulfilling obligations to other customers seamlessly.

"As a company, we must be prepared for the inevitable delays in the moving process," explains Mark Terry. "That's why we've invested in multiple trailers, giving us the flexibility to hold furniture on them as needed. Whether it's due to home purchase complications or other unforeseen circumstances, our customers can trust us to come through for them."

Terry Moving & Storage encourages customers facing moving delays or uncertainties to reach out and discuss their needs. With their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, they continues to set the standard for moving and storage services in California.

For more information, visit terrymovingoc.com or call 949-587-9490.

About Terry Moving & Storage:

A trusted name in the moving industry for over 37 years, Terry Moving & Storage has provided top-notch services in Orange County and surrounding areas. The professional movers are committed to honesty, integrity, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Whether local or interstate moves, Terry Moving & Storage is the one-stop shop for all moving and storage needs.

Best movers with storage options in Orange County, California