Sports Track Company Named Official Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Partner
Top Georgia-based athletic construction company supports statewide high school athletic association
For us, a track is not just an accessory to a field. A track is a high-level athletic facility that requires the utmost attention and precision for athletes and coaches.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Track Company is proud to announce it is the official track construction and surfacing partner of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). For 20 years, Sports Track has designed, built and renovated high schools, colleges and recreational facilities across the Southeast with high-performing polyurethane and latex surfaces.
“We’re not just a company that builds track and field facilities; we’re a company that specializes in track and field facility reclamation, construction and design,” Sports Track Company President Todd Wiggins said, “For us, a track is not just an accessory to a field. A track is a high-level athletic facility that requires the utmost attention and precision for athletes and coaches.”
In 2004, Georgia-based Sports Turf Company further diversified its offerings beyond field contracting by creating Sports Track Company, a running track and tennis court division. By offering a full line of surfaces for running tracks and tennis courts, Sports Turf Company is known as a premier, single-source athletic construction company throughout the Southeast with two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), on staff.
Sports Track is committed to providing surfaces that exceed industry standards regarding safety, durability and performance. In partnership with Rekortan, the preferred surface for the Summer Olympics Games, Sports Track systems provide force reduction for the ideal balance between safety and speed for athletes, with surfaces up to 15 millimeters to prolong running track lifetime and usage.
The Sports Track crew includes members with more than 50 years of experience in the design, renovation and construction of running tracks. VP of Running Track Construction and Renovation Mark Becker has more than 35 years of experience in the industry with more than 400 tracks or courts completed. As a Certified Track Builder, Becker is a part of every Sports Turf project from design through completion.
Carrollton High School track legend and Sports Track Business Development Representative Craig Musselwhite serves as a resource to clients during the design, planning and completion phase and beyond. With eight state championships as a head coach, Musselwhite is deemed as Sports Track’s expert with a great knowledge of coaches' and athletes’ wants and needs.
Becker’s construction and specialty surfacing experience and Musselwhite’s profound knowledge of the sport make for an unmatched combination.
For more information about Sports Track Company, please visit sportsturf.net/tracks/
