Attention Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VERV) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Verve stock. Verve investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

The probe centers on the possibility that the Company disseminated false and/or misleading statements and/or did not reveal crucial information to investors. Verve has become the focal point following an article released by Bloomberg on April 2, 2024. The article reports that the Company "halted enrollment in a trial of its gene-editing therapy for individuals with high cholesterol due to safety concerns, marking a significant impediment to this emerging medical field." In response to this news, Verve's stock price plummeted by over 40% during morning trading on the same day.

