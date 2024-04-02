Women’s Baseball Shows Promising Growth as Women’s College Club Baseball Teams Continues to Rise Across the U.S.

Photo credit: Jean Fruth BFA Women's College Club Championships will be hosted at the MLB Youth Academy in Compton this April. UC Berkeley cheers their team on during their first-ever appearance at the tournament

Game-changing women’s college club baseball teams set to compete in national championships this April

The Women’s College Club Championships is proof that there is demand out there for young women who want to play baseball and never felt they could before.” — Justine Siegal, founder of Baseball For All

COMPTON, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, six women’s college club baseball teams have been invited to compete at the third annual BFA Women’s College Club Baseball Championships, which will return to the MLB Youth Academy in Compton, CA. At this year’s national championships hosted by Baseball For All, the following teams will be competing: California Polytechnic State University; Occidental College; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of California, Davis; the University of Washington; and Western Washington University.

In addition to the six teams that have been invited this year, nearly a dozen more students are working with Baseball For All to jumpstart women’s college club baseball programs at their own universities. This follows the national trend of growth, as a rising number of girls and women are participating in baseball across the U.S., with a 35% increase in girls playing on their respective high school baseball teams.

“The Women’s College Club Championships is proof that there is demand out there for young women who want to play baseball and never felt they could before,” says Justine Siegal, founder of Baseball For All. “Future grassroots developments like these need to ensure girls know from an early age that they are always welcome to play this great game.”

All teams will be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy in Redondo Beach, CA for a welcome event, in which all players will have an opportunity to tour and train in their top-notch facility.

The Women’s College Club Baseball program is part of Baseball For All’s big-picture efforts to create systemic change for girls in baseball. As the program grows with each year, the organization makes monumental forward progress in its efforts to establish women’s baseball as an NCAA Emerging Sport—and ultimately open doors for even more girls to continue playing baseball at the next level.

To learn more about Baseball for All College Club Championships and the college baseball initiative, visit https://baseballforall.com/bfa-womens-college-club-baseball-championships/.

About Baseball for All:

Baseball For All is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit building gender equity in baseball by providing girls with access to opportunities to play, coach, and lead. Featured in hundreds of media outlets including Newsweek, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, MLB.com, and the New York Times, Baseball for All is the definitive resource for media looking for answers and thoughts on girls and women playing baseball.