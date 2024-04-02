Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,547 in the last 365 days.

Idaho and Utah fish and wildlife agencies to provide Bear Lake fishery updates at public meeting on April 16

Details

Bear Lake — Fisheries staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Bear Lake fishery, as well as work plans for 2024, at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. at the Garden City Convention Center's Lakeside Room at 69 N. Parkway in Garden City, Utah.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the Bear Lake fishery are encouraged to attend. Biologists from both agencies will share the latest population trends and ongoing management work related to the wide array of fish found in the lake.

The event will include introductory presentations by both states followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information, contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region Office at 208-232-4703 or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Office at 801-476-2740.

You just read:

Idaho and Utah fish and wildlife agencies to provide Bear Lake fishery updates at public meeting on April 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more