Perthera Names HealthTech and Medical Marketing Veteran, Donna Tuths, as CEO
Appointment signals new phase of expansion for Perthera, a Pioneer in Precision Oncology Decision SupportMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perthera, the industry leader in Precision Oncology Decision Support announces the appointment of industry veteran Donna Tuths as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Tuths will lead the company’s market expansion and will continue to scale product development and new services. This appointment signals a new phase in Perthera’s commercial development following the assignment of a Category III CPT code for reimbursement in 2023.
“I’m excited to join Perthera at this pivotal time to drive expansion,” said Tuths. “Perthera has a vital role to play in supporting the increasingly complex decision-making required to deliver precision oncology. The AMA’s recognition of that was a watershed moment and puts us on a path to make The Perthera Report® accessible to all.”
Donna Tuths has more than 25 years’ experience in healthcare marketing as a technology and marketing executive. Most recently, she held both the Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Marketing Officer roles establishing the AI product development team and sales and marketing capabilities at Sutherland, a key player in AI-driven healthcare customer support services.
“Donna is a true unicorn. She is an impact player with a strong track record as both a technology and marketing leader in the healthcare field. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board“, said Emanuel “Chip” Petricoin, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Perthera.
Ms. Tuths was a Managing Director at Accenture Life Sciences and helped found Accenture Interactive establishing Accenture as a global leader in digital transformation. She is also the former CEO of Ogilvy Healthworld where she launched drugs to market for leading biopharma companies including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Ms. Tuths was recognized for her leadership in medical marketing by Med Ad News who named her Industry Person of the Year. She joined Perthera’s Board of Directors in January 2023 as Board Chair.
“Donna brings a long and distinguished record of performance in healthcare technology and marketing to the role of CEO at Perthera, and we’re fortunate indeed to have her at the helm at a crucial time of opportunity for the company,” said Dr. Nan Hayworth, Board Member.
Perthera’s patented process produces an easy-to-use report that ranks therapy options using both existing and real-world evidence (RWE) and incorporates a patient’s past medical and treatment history in addition to their multi-omic molecular profile. Perthera combines AI capabilities with a Virtual Molecular Tumor Board of disease-specific experts to further refine ranked options for every patient. Outcomes tracking allows an updated report to be generated providing ongoing therapy decision support. Perthera received a (CPT) Category III code in July 2023, recognizing the important role of AI-assisted decision support in delivering precision oncology care.
About Perthera
Founded in 2012, Perthera is the leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. Utilized at more than 600 cancer treatment centers in the United States, Perthera’s patented technology provides decision support to over 1500 oncologists. Perthera pioneered using “multi-omic” test results to provide ranked treatment options through its Precision Oncology Platform and Perthera Report®. Past medical and treatment history along with multi-omic results from any source are used by Perthera’s Ranked Therapy Options engine to identify the best treatments available for each patient. Patients are followed to obtain real-world outcomes that further refine future recommendations. The Perthera Report® has been validated through peer-reviewed, high-impact journals and has been shown clinically to increase survival rates for patients.
Marketing Division
Perthera Inc
+1 703-286-0780
marketing@perthera.com