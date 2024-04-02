EU and Japan launch Enhanced Dialogue on advanced materials | EC Press

The EU and Japan will work together on developing new materials used in critical sectors of the economy. Cementing close collaboration in research and innovation, Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, and Hiroki Matsuo, Vice-Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Cabinet Office, announced the launch of the EU-Japan Enhanced Dialogue on Advanced Materials in Tokyo today.

The announcement follows the recent Commission Communication on Advanced Materials for Industrial Leadership adopted on 27 February. Used in key sectors and applications such as renewable energy, batteries, zero-emission buildings and semiconductors, advanced materials are a key enabling technology underpinning the green and digital transitions and a vital part of economic sovereignty and strategic independence. The EU and Japan have a global lead in this technology. The reinforced collaboration will strengthen cooperation on new and emerging technologies at the level of the G7.

The EU-Japan Enhanced Dialogue on Advanced Materials builds on the success of EU-Japan collaboration in R&I in material sciences, including on the development of new materials for the substitution of critical metals or advanced materials for power electronics. It aims to create a platform for sharing information on policy developments and exploring the opportunities to pursue collaborative research in the areas of mutual interest.