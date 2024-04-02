Parliamentary Secretary’s statement on National Caregiver Day

CANADA, April 2 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, has issued the following statement in recognition of National Caregiver Day on April 2, 2024:

“National Caregiver Day is one of celebration and acknowledgement of the caregivers who support and provide care for friends, neighbours and loved ones. Their contributions are crucial for many in B.C., and their time and attention ensure the people they care for are healthier, happier and enjoy a higher quality of life.

“While the dedication of care providers can often be overlooked, today we seize the opportunity to recognize their efforts and send our deep thanks to these everyday heroes. Caregivers have key roles in our health-care system, providing companionship along with physical, mental and emotional care for those in our communities who often face daily challenges with chronic illness or disabilities.

“Our government is very grateful for all the caring people who provide supports for those who need it the most. Taking a loved one to the doctor, getting prescriptions or groceries, and helping with house chores and meal preparation improves the daily life of some of our most vulnerable people and contributes to their overall well-being.

“As our population rapidly grows and ages, more people will become caregivers. To best support them, and the people they care for, we’re making sure that they have resources they can count on now and in the future. Budget 2024 provides increased funding to community-based seniors’ services, which deliver programs that help seniors remain physically active, socially engaged and connected to their communities. These programs, such as Better at Home, help seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes, while supporting valued caregivers.

“Budget 2024 includes increased funding for the Family and Friend Caregiver Support Program, which provides caregivers with services and knowledge to navigate the health-care system and, importantly, to enhance their own well-being while caring for a loved one. This support will expand the program to as many as seven new sites per year over the next three years.

“Today, I encourage all people in B.C. to acknowledge the tremendous contributions and compassion of caregivers to the lives of so many. We thank the more than one million caregivers across B.C. for all they do to improve the lives of their loved ones and neighbours.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the B.C. Seniors’ Guide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/people/seniors/about-seniorsbc/guide/bc-seniors-guide-12th-edition.pdf

To read more about Budget 2024, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024FIN0009-000241

To learn more about Family Caregivers of BC, visit: https://www.familycaregiversbc.ca

To learn more about BC211, visit: https://bc.211.ca