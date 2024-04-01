Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-02-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 2, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, March 25 and Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Angler effort continued to shift more upriver last week. Angler effort was very low in the areas downstream of Salmon, ID, while it remained high in the areas upstream of Challis, ID, especially upstream of the East Fork in location code 19. Angler effort near the mouth of the Pahsimeroi River remained steady but was lower than what was observed two weeks ago.

Average catch rates were excellent upstream of the East Fork, while they continued to decline in the downstream areas. Anglers interviewed downstream of Salmon, ID in location codes 14, 15, and 16 did not report catching any steelhead, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 45 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 3 hours per steelhead caught, which was the best average catch rate observed so far this spring.

