Intelligencia AI Awarded U.S. Patent for Its Accurate and Transparent Probability of Drug Success Assessments

Health tech company pioneers de-risking clinical development through patented algorithms, technology and use of artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligencia AI , a provider of AI-powered solutions that support data-driven decision-making in drug development, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,948,667 on April 2, 2024.



The patent titled, "System and Interfaces for Processing and Interacting With Clinical Data,” pertains to the company's novel techniques for training and leveraging a machine learning (ML) model to predict the likelihood of FDA approval for a particular drug.

The patent includes the company’s flagship solution, Intelligencia Portfolio Optimizer , and its underlying methodology. The SaaS platform delivers on-demand access to AI-powered insights based on best-in-class, proprietary data and proven AI algorithms. The on-demand solution enables customers to objectively assess the probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS) and phase transition probabilities. Equipped with this knowledge, portfolio, business development, corporate development and research & development leaders can confidently make more informed and efficient asset, portfolio and licensing decisions.

One notable element covered in the patent is that if one or more of the parameters for the clinical trial under investigation have been modified, the patented approach and technology adjust the assessments of the probability of success and phase transitions, upholding data integrity and high-accuracy standards.

The predictive performance of Intelligencia AI algorithms in forecasting FDA approvals for Phase 2 oncology programs boasts a prospectively validated accuracy of 83%*, and 90% when measured retrospectively.

CEO and co-founder Dimitrios Skaltsas shared, “We’re incredibly excited and proud of this recognition by USPTO and our impact in the pharma space. This patent has been a long time in the making and marks a significant milestone in signifying Intelligencia AI as a pioneer and a leader in applying AI to de-risk clinical development and enhance decision-making through accurate, AI-driven probability of success (PoS).”

About Intelligencia AI

Intelligencia AI™ leads the way in leveraging proprietary data, biomedical expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) with its patented technology to address significant challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. These challenges include lengthy drug development timelines, excessive costs, and unsustainable return on investment (ROI). Its suite of AI-powered solutions delivers actionable insights crucial in mitigating risks and enhancing decision-making associated with drug development by providing an accurate, unbiased assessment of a drug's probability of success.

Founded in 2017, Intelligencia AI is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Athens, Greece, and employs 110 individuals globally. Visit intelligencia.ai to discover more.

*Based on Intelligencia AI predictions as of May 2022 for oncology programs with definite announcements in 2023.

Contact: Alexandra Ferraro alexandra.ferraro@intelligencia.ai +15617161062