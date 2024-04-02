Viventium Releases its 2024 Caregiver Onboarding Experience Report, Demonstrating a Need to Raise the Bar for Onboarding in the Post-Acute Care Industry

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the post-acute care industry, released its 2024 Caregiver Onboarding Experience Report, a comprehensive research study analyzing survey responses from 175 post-acute care administrators and 220 caregivers. The report finds a shockingly low bar for what passes as a “good” onboarding experience in home-based and facility/community-based care, with strong indications that raising that bar could correlate to higher retention rates.



“Staffing shortages and high turnover rates within post-acute care are recurring issues in need of solutions,” said Navin Gupta, Viventium CEO. “Our research illuminates a crucial pathway towards addressing these persistent challenges, and it begins with onboarding.”

Findings point to post-acute care managers and administrators having a major impact on the steps their organization can take to better engage, motivate, and retain its caregiving staff.

William A. Dombi, Esq., President and CEO of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), provided his take on the report:

“The study significantly advances our knowledge of what it takes to recruit and retain caregivers in today’s highly competitive workforce market. The onboarding process is fully within the control of the employer, and the study shows that doing it right pays dividends. Most notably, many of the elements of successful onboarding are simple improvements in the process that bring a real return on investment. I would encourage all of home care to learn from this study.”

The full report is published on Viventium’s website.

