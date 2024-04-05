Submit Release
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Uncovers the Reasons Behind Children's Health Insurance Loss

ITSACA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and its over 67,000 pediatrician members are dedicated to the health and well-being of all children. As an organization committed to advocating for children's health, the AAP is deeply concerned about recent changes to Medicaid that have left millions of children without health insurance. In light of this, the AAP is working to educate families about their children's coverage and the importance of having insurance for accessing necessary healthcare.

Medicaid is a vital source of health insurance for millions of children in the United States. However, recent changes to the program have resulted in a significant decrease in the number of children covered. This alarming trend is expected to continue, leaving even more children without access to essential healthcare services.

For more information on the AAP's efforts to support children's health, please visit localhelp.healthcare.gov. Families can also contact their pediatricians or local AAP chapters for resources and assistance with navigating their children's coverage options.

