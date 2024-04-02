Arkansas Idol Winner Zach McKenzie Releases New Single “The Day that I Found You”

McKenzie was a Golden Ticket contestant on the 12th Season of “American Idol”

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach McKenzie, the talented winner of 2012’s Arkansas Idol just released his latest single, “The Day that I Found You,” on March 29, 2024. This soulful and heartfelt track showcases McKenzie’s powerful vocals and emotive songwriting, promising to captivate listeners with its raw emotion and relatable lyrics.

Born in 1987 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Zachary Wayne McKenzie discovered his passion for music at a young age, thanks to his family’s regular church attendance. He further honed his musical talents by participating in the high school choir before graduating in 2005. Following a brief stint at Bible College, McKenzie decided to pursue a career in music, a decision that would ultimately lead him to the spotlight.

After winning Arkansas Idol in 2012, McKenzie auditioned for the 12th season of American Idol, where judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nikki Minaj, and Keith Urban unanimously voted to send him to Hollywood. Although he was sent home during the group stage, McKenzie’s talent and passion for music continued to shine.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7HtlyCaXrz9Gs8xVM2bNRq

Over the last fifteen years, Zach McKenzie has performed at various venues in Nashville and across Arkansas, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and engaging performances. While primarily known as a solo artist, he has also fronted several bands and collaborated on numerous singles and albums, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

In addition to his music career, McKenzie has a keen interest in filmmaking and made his screenwriting and directorial debut in 2022 with the short film, Joanett Road. His diverse talents and creative vision set him apart as a multifaceted artist with a bright future ahead.

“The Day that I Found You” is a testament to Zach McKenzie’s artistry and musicality, showcasing his unique blend of Country, Soul, and Gospel influences. With its honest lyrics and heartfelt delivery, the song is sure to resonate with audiences and further establish McKenzie as a rising star in the music industry.

For more information about Zach McKenzie and his music, please visit his official linktree: https://linktr.ee/zachmckenziemusic

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Arkansas Idol Winner Zach McKenzie Releases New Single “The Day that I Found You”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Arkansas Idol Winner Zach McKenzie Releases New Single “The Day that I Found You”
Vishaal Ganesh Releases Orchestral Pop Single "Prettiest Place in the World" on April 5th
Keepin’ It Country Farm Announces 2024 Concert Calendar Benefiting the Love Tattoo Foundation
View All Stories From This Author