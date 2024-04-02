Submit Release
Roadway is now open - 5067 VT Route 78, HIghgate

Both lanes of travel are now open.

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 78 near box number 5067 in Highgate will be partially shut down due to a fire investigation. Please avoid this area as fire apparatus will be in the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

 

