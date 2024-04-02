Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032) | DelveInsight

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Graft-Versus-Host Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Report:

The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to HRSA (2022), the projected yearly count of allogeneic transplant recipients in the United States rose above 8,000 annually in 2013, reaching an estimated 9,498 transplants in 2019, compared to 9,509 in 2018.

In 2022, the collective instances of Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in the 7MM were approximately 51,540. Among them, the United States accounted for the largest share, with around 23,150 cases. It is anticipated that these figures will rise over the study period from 2019 to 2032.

In the 7MM, there were around 10,340 new cases of acute Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and approximately 23,080 individuals with chronic GvHD in 2022. It is expected that these numbers will rise by 2032.

In the United States, there were approximately 24,510 cases of hematopoietic stem-cell transplant and around 10,260 cases of allogenic transplant in 2022. These figures are anticipated to rise by 2032.

In 2022, roughly 4,780 cases of acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD) and 17,210 cases of chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease (cGvHD) were managed as first-line treatments in the United States. The analysis suggests that these numbers are projected to rise by 2032.

Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Companies: CSL Behring, MaaT Pharma, Regimmune, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacyclics LLC., Novartis, Biogen, Mallinckrodt, Astellas Pharma, Mesoblast, Inc., Thrasher Research Fund, Regimmune Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies: CSL 964 AAT (zemaira), MaaT013, RGI-2001, Defibrotide, Ibrutinib, Panobinostat (LBH589), Natalizumab, Methoxsalen, Prograf, Prochymal®, Abatacept, RGI-2001, Axatilimab, Ruxolitinib, and others

In the United States in 2022, roughly 4,780 cases of acute Graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) and approximately 17,210 cases of chronic Graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) received first-line treatment. Projections suggest an anticipated increase in these cases by the year 2032.

The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Graft-Versus-Host Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market dynamics.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Overview

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant, where the donor's immune cells (graft) attack the recipient's tissues (host). This occurs because the donor cells recognize the recipient's body as foreign and mount an immune response against it.

Get a Free sample for the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/graft-versus-host-disease-gvhd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Prevalent Cases of Graft-Versus-Host Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Graft-Versus-Host Disease epidemiology trends @ Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Graft-Versus-Host Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies and Key Companies

CSL 964 AAT (zemaira): CSL Behring

MaaT013: MaaT Pharma

RGI-2001: Regimmune

Defibrotide: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics LLC.

Panobinostat (LBH589): Novartis

Natalizumab: Biogen

Methoxsalen: Mallinckrodt

Prograf: Astellas Pharma

Prochymal®: Mesoblast, Inc.

Abatacept: Thrasher Research Fund

RGI-2001: Regimmune Corporation

Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceutical

Ruxolitinib: Novartis

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Strengths

Pipeline of GvHD is very robust and several late stage assets are expected to enter in to the market very soon. GvHD pipeline consists of small molecules, monoclonal and Bi-specific antibody, stem cell therapy, recombinant fusion protein etc. which will provide the patients and physicians more options in future.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Opportunities

Several upcoming therapies have received Orphan designations, therapies can get accelerated approval time, 7 years of market exclusivity in the US, clinical trials subsidies and reduced regulatory fees and others. Company can also go for premium pricing as well.

Scope of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Companies: CSL Behring, MaaT Pharma, Regimmune, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacyclics LLC., Novartis, Biogen, Mallinckrodt, Astellas Pharma, Mesoblast, Inc., Thrasher Research Fund, Regimmune Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies: CSL 964 AAT (zemaira), MaaT013, RGI-2001, Defibrotide, Ibrutinib, Panobinostat (LBH589), Natalizumab, Methoxsalen, Prograf, Prochymal®, Abatacept, RGI-2001, Axatilimab, Ruxolitinib, and others

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Graft-Versus-Host Disease current marketed and Graft-Versus-Host Disease emerging therapies

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Dynamics: Graft-Versus-Host Disease market drivers and Graft-Versus-Host Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Graft-Versus-Host Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Graft-Versus-Host Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Graft-Versus-Host Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

4. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

9. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Unmet Needs

11. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Drivers

16. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Barriers

17. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Appendix

18. Graft-Versus-Host Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.