Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 1,000 Million in 2020, estimated DelveInsight

DelveInsight's 'Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, Japan had 1,950 diagnosed incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2020.

• The total diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 29,440 in 2020. In case of Glioblastoma Multiforme patients in the United States, the diagnosed incident cases were 15,426 in 2020.

• The leading Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies working in the market include Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, VBL Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Treovir, Istari Oncology, and others.

• Promising Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, LAM561 (2-OHOA), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), MDNA55, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Delytact (Teserpaturev/DS-1647), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, VBI-1901, and others.

• March 2024: Laminar Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for LAM561 and TMZ. The proposed Phase IIB/III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in subjects with newly diagnosed primary glioblastoma multiforme (ndGBM) aims to compare the efficacy and safety of LAM561 versus placebo, given with standard of care (SoC) therapy of radiation therapy plus temozolomide (TMZ), followed by an adjuvant treatment of 6 month period of TMZ and then LAM561 or placebo in monotherapy.

• March 2024: TVAX Biomedical announced a study of Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for Temozolomide. This randomized study is designed to compare the combination of TVI-Brain-1 immunotherapy and standard therapy compared to standard therapy alone as a treatment for newly diagnosed MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma patients. The patients' own cancer cells collected after surgery are combined into a vaccine to produce an immune response that significantly increases the number of cancer neoantigen-specific effector T cell precursors in the patient's body.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Overview

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is the most frequently occurring type of primary tumor of the central nervous system (CNS) mostly in adults, and its poor prognosis has not been significantly improved despite the fact that innovative diagnostic strategies and new therapies have been developed. GBMs can be classified into primary and secondary GBMs. Primary GBM occurs de novo without evidence of a less malignant precursor while Secondary GBM develops from initially low-grade diffuse astrocytoma (WHO grade II diffuse astrocytoma) or anaplastic astrocytoma (Grade III).

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Incident Population

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence

• Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence

• Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence

• Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site

• Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Tumor

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Glioblastoma multiforme is typically treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery. Although rarely used alone, surgery is usually one of the most important aspects of glioblastoma treatment. Because glioblastomas grow so quickly, they are frequently difficult to remove completely. As a result, surgery is performed to achieve the best possible safe resection - removing as much of the tumor as possible while preserving brain function and sparing healthy tissues. Following surgery, residual cancer cells can be targeted with additional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Once the tumor's diagnosis or name is determined, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are usually administered.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics

The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics is predicted to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that glioblastoma multiforme market will comprise of efficient glioblastoma treatment options. Moreover, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period is further expected to fuel the glioblastoma multiforme market growth.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential Glioblastoma Multiforme drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Glioblastoma Multiforme market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Glioblastoma Multiforme drugs based on their sale and market share.

Scope of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies- Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, VBL Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Treovir, Istari Oncology, and others.

• Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Therapies- Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, LAM561 (2-OHOA), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), MDNA55, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Delytact (Teserpaturev/DS-1647), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, VBI-1901, and others.

• Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics: Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Drivers and Barriers

