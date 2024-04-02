Stockton Police Department Implements Category-Leading Software Technology, eSOPH, and Joins Largest Public Safety Background Network in the Nation

STOCKTON, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stockton Police Department recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH pre-employment background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the department joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.



The Stockton Police Department expects to process at least 375 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Stockton Police Department will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 130,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation.

By transitioning to eSOPH, the Stockton Police Department joins over 70 other California agencies already using the eSOPH system, including the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Ana Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, and several District Attorney’s offices. The Stockton Police Department is now connected to all other agencies on the network in California and throughout the nation.

ABOUT STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA AND THE STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The county seat of San Joaquin County, Stockton, is home to over 300,000 residents, occupying an area in the northern San Joaquin Valley totaling 64.8 square miles. With over 400 sworn Officers and over 150 civilian personnel, the Stockton Police Department is dedicated to making a difference in the city of Stockton.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

