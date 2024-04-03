Green Shield Hits a Home Run as Official Deck Builder of Detroit Tigers
Green Shield Deck Builders and the Detroit Tigers both enjoy strong brands. Together, we'll produce the same exciting energy, said Adam Rought, Owner and Building Manager
Together, we will use our partnership to shine a spotlight on the importance of outdoor recreation, creating safe family spaces and helping drive meaningful community support.”KENTWOOD, MICHIGAN, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Shield Deck Builders, along with the Detroit Tigers, have entered into a robust, multi-year partnership – making Michigan’s number one deck builder an official deck builder of the Tigers.
— Adam Rought, Owner
This partnership, Green Shield’s first with a Major League Baseball team, includes signage in Comerica Park and pitcher’s mound branding during television broadcasts.
“As a company establishing statewide roots and encountering record growth, Green Shield is honored to partner with the Tigers, a record-setting team synonymous with providing fans the ultimate family experience in our beloved state of Michigan,” said Adam Rought, Building Manager and Owner of Green Shield Deck Builders. “Together, we will use our partnership to shine a spotlight on the importance of outdoor recreation, creating safe family spaces and helping drive meaningful community support.”
For more information about Green Shield Deck Builders and its range of services, please visit the website at www.greenshielddeckbuilders.com.
Green Shield Deck Builders stands at the forefront of the deck building industry and is based out of Kentwood, Michigan. Specializing in the highest quality workmanship and exclusively using a wood-free and eco-friendly composite, our decks are guaranteed for life. Green Shield is committed to enhancing outdoor living spaces while positively impacting the community we serve.
Roberta Tepper
Green Shield Deck Builders
+1 616-682-7428
roberta.t@greenshielddecks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Green Shield announces Detroit Tigers partnership