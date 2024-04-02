Diabetesknow is offering a Free A1C Calculator Tool for Diabetes Patients
The A1c calculator tool is also helpful for people with pre-diabetes, along with people who struggle to manage and regulate their blood sugar levels.STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetesknow.com is a website for diabetes knowledge, offering users a guide to control and overcome the battle with blood sugar. The website is run by Ken Gri, who has been a type 1 diabetic for over 25 years. Now the website is offering a free A1C calculator tool to help other diabetic patients run a healthier lifestyle. This A1C calculator tool helps calculate a diabetes patient's average blood sugar level result after inputting their latest A1c test level. The A1c calculator tool is also helpful for people with pre-diabetes, along with people who struggle to manage their regular blood sugar levels. The most astonishing thing about this calculator is that patients can use this for free on the website of Diabetesknow.
The free online calculator tool provides an A1C result after average daily blood glucose levels are input. This data can be found in the personal history data stored on the patient's glucometer. The calculator is free and available on the website for users to calculate and lead a healthier life. The website also contains various stories of real-life diabetic experiences from different situations that can be supportive of diabetic patients. Getting to know such experiences will make them mentally stronger, and help in the fight with the illness. Kenny, who runs the website has only one goal in life now which is to be free from diabetes. Since no cure has been discovered for diabetes yet, he does the next best thing, staying healthy while minimizing the impact of the illness in his life. This is why he came up with Diabetes Knowledge, to help people from all around the world gain knowledge and form a supportive community.
The website offers the National Diabetes Prevention Program about preventing type 2 diabetes that visitors can join. Get the A1C calculator at: https://diabetesknow.com/health-tools/a1c-calculator/, and visit the page at: https://diabetesknow.com/ to learn more.
