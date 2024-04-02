SARAJEVO, 01 April 2024 - The OSCE Mission to BiH strongly condemns the attack on Stari Grad Municipality Mayor Irfan Čengić. We appreciate the swift investigation by the FBiH and Sarajevo Canton law enforcement agencies and expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice as a matter of priority.
You just read:
OSCE strongly condemns the attack on Stari Grad Municipality Mayor Irfan Čengić
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.