Agile Space Unveils New Commercial Test Fire Facility for the Industry’s Largest Propulsion Systems
Agile Space's new Animas test stand delivers safe, dynamic altitude based tests of engines over 300 pounds
Animas offers a flexible modular design to accommodate a variety of third party systems, increasing the industry’s capacity for engine testing for unique USG and commercial missions
2024 is proving to be an exciting year for Agile, launching new products, receiving valuable contracts, and debuting the test stand facility – all in the first quarter.”DURANGO, CO, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Space Industries today announced it has successfully commissioned and conducted the first hot fire in its new Animas test facility, the only known commercial facility capable of testing engines more than 300 pounds in a vacuum-based environment to simulate space. The new testing facility not only expands the company’s position as a full-service propulsion solutions provider, but also advances the country’s propulsion capabilities as a whole.
The need for spacecraft to have reliable propulsion systems for in-space maneuverability continues to expand due to market factors such as lower launch costs, new governmental deorbiting regulations, deep space exploration, and increased military threats and environmental challenges. This has led to a surge in applications for in-space servicing, fueling, debris removal, deep space communication infrastructure, space station functions, Space Domain Awareness and Space Situational Awareness, and visual coverage over the world’s hotspots for defense and military purposes, supply chain monitoring, natural disasters and more.
“The industry has long been in need of a commercial facility to efficiently and safely test large hypergolic thrusters,” said Will Francis, Chief Commercial Officer at Agile. “Today’s bottleneck of often having to wait years to get these types of engines tested not only stifles innovation but could also risk national security. We’re proud to unveil Animas, our new world-class facility, and continue to deliver a vertically integrated portfolio of innovative propulsion solutions that solve our commercial and government customers’ unique challenges.”
About Animas
Named after the majestic 13,789 foot Animas Mountain in the company’s hometown of Durango Colorado, Agile’s two-story test stand is situated on over an acre of property. It boasts unique and powerful characteristics, such as:
-- Accommodates large scale engines over 300 pounds, including Agile’s own A2200, providing the industry with much needed capacity for high thrust, high performance propulsion systems.
-- Leverages 12+ years of experience building safety processes, standards and infrastructure to support the testing of hypergolic propellants.
-- Provides a sophisticated altitude system and level of vacuum pressure to simulate the harsh in-space environment associated with 100,000 ft of altitude, reducing risk on orbit.
-- Utilizes a modern and sophisticated data acquisition system with remote operations command and control for rapid test iterations. The system has over 500 instrumentation and control channels with data rates up to 1 MHz to monitor variables such as thrust, pressure, temperature, and acceleration/vibration, as well as infrared and visual cameras.
-- Offers a flexible and adaptable modular design to accommodate a variety of third party systems, increasing the industry’s capacity for engine testing for unique USG and commercial missions.
-- Includes a fuel mixing system to produce M20 or other mixed fuels for internal use or for shipment to customers.
“2024 is proving to be an exciting year for Agile, launching new products, receiving valuable contracts, and debuting the test stand facility – all in the first quarter,” added Francis. “We are encouraged by the industry’s response, and look forward to playing an essential role in the greater aerospace ecosystem, solving propulsion challenges with groundbreaking speed and performance.”
About Agile Space Industries:
Agile Space Industries is an in-space propulsion solution provider, specializing in hypergolic chemical systems. Agile has industry leading expertise in the design of chemical-propulsion rocket thrusters. Rapid prototyping, development, qualification, and delivery is catalyzed by in-house additive manufacturing and engine test capability. The company employs more than 65 people between facilities in Durango, Colorado and Mount Pleasant, PA that specialize in component, system development, test and additive manufacturing. Agile is working with numerous primes as well as the US Government on various spacecraft and launch vehicle propulsion projects. For more information, visit agilespaceindustries.com.
