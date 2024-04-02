MDC offers free Sensational Serpents program April 6 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Snakes benefit people by consuming insects and rodents such as mice. Yet we often fear them because they seem strange and unknown. But most of Missouri’s more than 40 species of snakes are harmless to people. They have fascinating adaptations that enable them to be important factors in the ecology of forests, wetlands, and grasslands. They’re also backyard visitors. Learn about snakes when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents a free Sensational Serpents program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Visitors will get to see some of the live, captive snakes at the Discovery Center. Sarah Weekes, MDC natural resource assistant, will explain the role snakes play in ecology and talk about their interesting adaptations. There will also be crafts such as using making bean mosaic snakes based on color patterns of native snakes.

This program is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.