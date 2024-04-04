Free Paint Recycling Event in Aurora Saturday April 13th
April 13th in Aurora: Drop off latex, oil paints & more for free recycling at our eco-event. Clear clutter & support community sustainabilityAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSheen Paint, a provider of recycled-content latex paint, is hosting a free paint recycling event for Aurora residents and surrounding communities. The event will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Redeemer Baptist Church parking lot (18800 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora CO 80013).
This eco-friendly initiative offers residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors a chance to dispose of unwanted latex and oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes responsibly. Containers of all sizes, from sample sizes to five-gallon containers, are welcome as long as they are original, leak-proof, and have their labels intact. Spray paints, thinners, and other hazardous materials cannot be accepted.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity for the community to declutter their garages and contribute to a greener future,” said Luke Peters, Operations Manager at GreenSheen Paint. Improperly disposed paint can significantly pollute water sources, and GreenSheen Paint emphasizes the environmental benefits of the event. All collected paint will be recycled into their high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints.
Reservations are encouraged to ensure a smooth drop-off process. Residents can sign up for free at: https://circular.eco/event/GS041324 All donations made at the event will benefit DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports amateur ice hockey programs and players.
About GreenSheen Paint
GreenSheen Paint offers top-of-the-line recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. Their innovative technology guarantees a beautiful finish, long-lasting durability, and a commitment to sustainability. GreenSheen Paint has diverted over 50 million pounds of paint from landfills through their nationwide network of retailers and recycling facilities.
Contact:
Luke Peters GreenSheen Paint +1 815-409-6900
Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
+1 815-409-6900
email us here