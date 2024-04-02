Lieutenant Governor Miller, Colonel Butler To Address Maryland State Police 157th Academy Class

April 2, 2024

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. on Thursday will address the 157th Academy Class as 33 graduates join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.

Class 157 consists of military veterans, former police officers, college graduates and six were Maryland State Police cadets. Nearly 80% of students took advantage of the Associate of Applied Science Degree program, offered through Frederick Community College. In January, the class participated in the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge, raising over $21,000 for Special Olympics Maryland.

Trooper candidates navigate through 28 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police Academy before completing two months of field training after graduation. Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will attend the graduation ceremony. Congratulations to the 157th Academy Class.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE

157th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN: THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2024 AT 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: LIFEPOINT CHURCH

1701 EMORY ROAD

REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND 21136

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N.