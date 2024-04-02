DEADLINE ALERT for IRBT, AVXL, INVZ, Next Bridge Hydrocarbons: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: August 5, 2022 – January 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Merger would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for RVCs that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the Merger; (2) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the Merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the Merger; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL)

Class Period: February 1, 2022 – January 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants: (1) suggested it was going to use particular endpoint and research methods known to the public in advance; (2) When the Company changed those methods last-minute during the Avatar research program, it promised investors it would keep those newly-adopted endpoints and methods; (3) It likewise abandoned those endpoints when it released the Excellence study data; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)

Class Period: April 21, 2021 – February 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (2) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (3) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. (Private)

Class Period: December 2022 spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NBH’s oil and gas assets were not worth the amounts listed in the immediately preceding paragraph; (2) In truth, NBH’s oil and gas assets were at all relevant times substantively worthless; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

