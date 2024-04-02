PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

April 1, 2024 Displaced workers in Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya given a boost by Bong Go as he advocates for more livelihood opportunities for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the necessity of providing sufficient livelihood support for the impoverished in his video message during his Malasakit Team's relief activity at the municipal evacuation center in Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya on Monday, March 25. During the gathering, Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball or volleyball to the 137 beneficiaries while they also gave away shoes, and a cellular phone to select recipients. Through Go's initiative and in partnership with Congresswoman Luisa Lloren "Banti" Cuaresma, the beneficiaries qualified for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakatutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," expressed Go in his video message. Go commended DOLE's proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, stating, "The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future." "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Furthermore, Go emphasized the importance of safeguarding the well-being of vulnerable workers, especially those from rural regions seeking improved economic prospects. That is why he earlier filed Senate Bill No. 420 which aims to provide temporary work opportunities particularly in rural communities through the formation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) for individuals classified as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law. Underscoring the need for more convenient access to quality health services, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center located at Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong. Through Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, Malasakit Centers provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government. "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po 'yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 161 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. The senator, who likewise serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several initiatives in the province, including the construction of a multipurpose building in Bayombong; road improvement in Ambaguio, Dupax del Norte and Kayapa; construction of a multipurpose building in Bambang; construction of a municipal building in Kayapa; construction of an evacuation center in Dupax del Sur; provision of potable water supply in Barangays Baliling and Bacneng in Sta. Fe; and acquisition of a dump truck and a multipurpose vehicle in Quezon town. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," underscored Go.