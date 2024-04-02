China and France Hold the First Consultation on Maritime Affairs

On April 1, 2024, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Boundary and Ocean Affairs Tan Qingsheng held the first China-France consultation on maritime affairs in Beijing with Ambassador for Polar and Maritime Affairs of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for the United Nations Ocean Conference Olivier Poivre d'Arvor. The two sides had an exchange of views on maritime issues of mutual interest and concern.