Canada reviews anti-dumping duty on upholstered seating from China and Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 2 - HÀ NỘI — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is conducting a review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes imposed on upholstered seating from China and Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV).

The review is carried out under the request of the importer and is also a part of the conclusion of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) issued on September 2, 2021 for the original investigation conducted in 2020.

Accordingly, the exporter needs to provide a complete response as requested by CBSA before 5:00 pm (ET) April 29, 2024.

This is the basis for CBSA to consider adjusting existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes for businesses of China and Việt Nam. If not receiving cooperation from the relevant parties, CBSA may use available evidence to make decisions.

In 2021, the CBSA made a final determination in its investigation into the dumping and subsidising of certain upholstered seating from China and Việt Nam.

Accordingly, out of eight Vietnamese enterprises that co-operated in the investigation, only one is subject to the anti-subsidy tax of 3.7 per cent and the rest will avoid this tax. The anti-subsidy tax rate for non-cooperating businesses is 5.5 per cent.

Regarding the anti-dumping investigation, in the CBSA’s final conclusion, most enterprises that co-operated in the investigation receive duty rates ranging from 10 to 20 per cent, compared to preliminary levels of 20-90 per cent.

The duty rate for those who didn’t cooperate in the investigation is up to 179.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises are subject to anti-subsidy tax from 1.1 to 81.1 per cent and anti-dumping duty of between 9.3 and 188 per cent. — VNS