Vietnamese aviation industry faces severe aircraft shortage

VIETNAM, April 2 - HÀ NỘI — The aviation industry in Việt Nam is currently grappling with a severe shortage of aircraft, leading to limited availability and higher prices for air tickets, particularly during the upcoming peak summer season.

According to Đinh Việt Thắng, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, the shortage is a result of an engine recall by Pratt & Whitney (PW) for their PW1100 engines on Airbus A321Neo aircraft. This global recall has affected around 600-700 engines in operation worldwide, including those used by Vietnamese airlines.

As of March 31, Việt Nam's fleet consists of 205 aircraft, with 26 undergoing engine removal for inspection and repairs as per PW's requirements. The repairs are expected to take approximately 18 months, with the full resolution of engine issues anticipated by the end of 2026 or early 2027. This situation, coupled with the restructuring of some airlines' debts, has led to an increase in global aircraft leasing prices and a scarcity of available aircraft for rent.

Thắng estimates that the shortage of aircraft will directly impact transportation capacity, the scale of the aircraft fleet, and supply capacity on domestic and international routes throughout 2024 and 2025. It is projected that around 24 million seats will be required during the upcoming peak summer season.

To cope with the aircraft shortage, Vietnam Airlines is accelerating the delivery schedule of their 30th wide-body aircraft and negotiating with leasing companies to secure four "wet-lease" aircraft (short-term lease of fully operational aircraft) for short-term operation. The airline has also decided to operate without spare aircraft or with minimal spare time to increase the number of operational aircraft and raise passenger capacity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has called on airlines to develop contingency plans and review procedures to reduce aircraft turnaround time, increase nighttime flights, and introduce wide-body aircraft for operations. The Ministry of Transport has urged airlines to study and develop operational plans to meet transportation demand during the April 30 - May 1 holiday and the peak summer period.

These measures aim to minimise the impact on passengers and ensure the availability of transportation services in Việt Nam despite the ongoing aircraft shortage. — VNS