Vinacomin says there will be enough coal for electricity production

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, April 2 - The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) said measures have been taken to ensure an ample coal supply for electricity generation this year.

According to Vinacomin, total coal consumption in the first quarter reached 12.29 million tonnes, accounting for 24.6 per cent of the annual plan, with supply for electricity production at over 10.8 million tonnes, or 25.8 per cent, while imported coal reached 3.86 million tonnes, or 27 per cent of the annual plan.

Deputy director-general of the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) Ngô Sơn Hải said the group strongly supported Vinacomin's and the Northeast Corporation's plans to improve coal supply for electricity production.

According to EVN, electricity demand is expected to increase during the dry months of 2024, leading to an increased demand for coal. EVN urged Vinacomin and the Northeast Corporation to provide sufficient coal, maintain quality and ensure timely supply during peak months to avoid interruptions in electricity production.

Earlier, Vinacomin, EVN and the Northeast Corporation signed a coordination agreement for coal supply for electricity production. VNS