Celebrating a Decade of Saskatchewan Red Tape Reduction Success

Red Tape Reduction Committee Saves Province $682.41 Million

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan recognizes its 10-year milestone of the Red Tape Reduction Committee. The province has been successful in modernizing regulations to reduce red tape, saving our businesses time and money, while creating a stable and predictable path to approval. The committee will continue its work to develop innovative solutions to regulatory burdens that will support meeting and exceeding Saskatchewan's Growth Plan target to save businesses $10 million to $20 million annually.

"As we reach the 10-year mark, it is important to look back on the progress the committee has achieved in identifying and addressing regulatory burden, reducing costs, and fueling innovative solutions," Red Tape Reduction Committee Chair Laura Ross said. "Saskatchewan remains the only province in Canada with an active Cabinet committee dedicated to red tape reduction, leading regulatory reviews of all business-related regulations on an ongoing basis. This demonstrates our government's commitment to cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary compliance requirements for businesses and residents, streamlining approval processes, and reducing barriers across government."

Since the committee's inception, Saskatchewan has:

Reported $682.41 million in cumulative red tape savings over a 10-year period;

Reviewed 249 business-related regulations and 21,046 compliance requirements; and

Launched the Help Cut Red Tape webpage to allow businesses and the general public to share their priority areas that inform the province's regulatory modernization work.

These significant savings support the province's growing economy, and demonstrate the commitment of all ministries, agencies, and Crowns toward reducing red tape. This is a testament to Saskatchewan's strategic leadership as government and organizations work in parallel to improve the lives of citizens and enhance Saskatchewan's economic landscape.

Since the committee was formed in 2014, it has maintained its commitment to identifying and addressing excessive, unnecessary and duplicative requirements. As our economy continues to grow, it is crucial to focus on reducing unnecessary burdens that impede this growth.

The Red Tape Reduction Committee's overarching goals remain clear: to identify and address regulatory inefficiencies across government agencies, estimate and monitor the costs and savings associated with regulatory changes, and develop innovative solutions that enhance economic competitiveness.

Please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/help-cut-red-tape for more information on red tape and the committee.

