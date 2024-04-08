Arizona Sunrays Announces Exciting Summer Camps for Kids: A One-Stop Destination for Adventure
Arizona Sunrays Announces Exciting Summer Camps for Kids: A One-Stop Destination for Adventure.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Sunrays, the premier gymnastics and sports center in Phoenix, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Summer Camps tailored to cater to children with varied interests. Designed to be a one-stop destination for adventures, Arizona Sunrays' Summer Camps offer an array of activities both include and go beyond gymnastics, ensuring every child has a summer to remember.
From the thrill-seeking NinjaZone enthusiasts to the bouncing trampoline fans, and even the avid game players, Arizona Sunrays' Summer Camps have something for everyone. Rather than focusing solely on gymnastics, although gymnastics is included too, these camps provide an extensive selection of activities that cater to the diverse interests of children aged 4 to 10 years old.
"We aim to provide a dynamic and inclusive environment where children can explore their passions and discover new ones," said Sarah, the Communications Director at Arizona Sunrays. "We understand that not every child is into traditional gymnastics, which is why our Summer Camps offer an eclectic mix of activities ranging from NinjaZone challenges to exhilarating trampoline fun."
The Summer Camps will run from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, providing parents with a convenient schedule to accommodate their busy lives. Children aged 4 to 10 years old (must be potty trained) are welcome to join the excitement. The camps offer flexible pricing options, with a full week priced at $450 per child. Additionally, individual days can be booked at $100 per day at the Arcadia and Carefree Hwy locations.
Arizona Sunrays' Summer Camps will be available at all three of its convenient locations: Phoenix, Carefree Hwy, and Arcadia. This ensures accessibility for families across the greater Phoenix area, making it easier than ever for children to experience the ultimate summer adventure.
Spaces are limited, so parents are encouraged to secure their child's spot early to avoid missing out on this unforgettable summer experience. Registration is open now and interested families can sign up online or contact Arizona Sunrays directly for more information.
About Arizona Sunrays:
Arizona Sunrays is Phoenix's premier gymnastics and sports center, dedicated to providing top-quality instruction and fostering a lifelong love for fitness and fun in children of all ages. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced coaches, Arizona Sunrays offers a wide range of programs, including gymnastics, dance, NinjaZone, and more.
