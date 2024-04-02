NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF NEARLY $1.6 MILLION IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY FUNDS

The New York Department of State (DOS) today announced the availability of nearly $1.6 million from its 2023-24 Local Government Efficiency Grant (LGEG) program to incentivize local governments to plan for and implement projects that reduce local government costs through shared services and municipal reorganization.

“One of the best ways for local government leaders to ensure long term viability and sustainability of New York’s counties and municipalities is to prepare for emerging threats,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “We have set aside nearly $1.6 million in LGE funding to facilitate shared services and efficiencies that focus on addressing these issues.”

The availability of LGEG program funds will focus on shared services projects in information technology, including cybersecurity; emergency services, including EMS; regional water and wastewater planning and design and intermunicipal actions that incorporate climate change mitigation. As with typical LGE scoring guidance, applications will be categorized as either Priority or Non-Priority. Priority applications will include projects in one of the four targeted functional categories, the implementation of a previous LGEG planning project, or the inclusion in a previously adopted or pending County-wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) Plan.

Pursuant to the LGEG guidance, applications must include at least two eligible local government entities. In addition to priority designation, applications will be graded on various criteria, but not limited to:

Return on investment to taxpayers.

Project scale.

Scope.

Municipal readiness.

Public engagement.

Work plan; and

Budget detail.

Applications for the LGEG funding will be due by 4:00PM on Friday, May 10 and submitted through New York’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) portal.

LGEG grant applications may fall into two categories – implementation grants or planning grants. Implementation grants may award municipalities with up to $200,000 for each involved municipality, with a maximum cumulative grant award of up to $1,000,000. For implementation grants, the local minimum match is 10%. For planning grants, awards may be granted up to $12,500 for each participating municipality with maximum project costs not exceeding $100,000. For these grants, the minimum required local match is $50,000 of project planning costs.

The LGEG grant program is just one of the grant programs administered by the Division of Local Government Services within the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on LGEG or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518 473-3355.

###