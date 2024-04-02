Submit Release
Revolutionizing the Treatment of Parkinson’s

Amaza Reitmeier, Vice President & General Manager, Medtronic Brain Modulation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson's disease, a progressive central nervous system disorder, causes symptoms – like tremors and loss of bodily control – which significantly impact patients’ quality of life. With over 11 million Americans coping with movement disorders and close to one million diagnosed with Parkinson's, the impact of these conditions is significant.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is the latest advancement in the treatment of movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease. DBS uses a surgically implanted medical device, similar to a cardiac pacemaker. The technology can help control debilitating tremors for people living with Parkinson's, providing patients with the ability to physically engage in everyday moments – something many unintentionally take for granted.

