April is a Contribution Month, FSS Encourages the Use of Online Payment Methods

MACAU, April 2 - For the Social Security System, April is the contribution month for the first quarter of 2024. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has launched the "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on the "Business & Associations Platform" and "Macao One Account". Both the employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries can make payments online easily and conveniently.

Employers can now use the "Business & Associations Platform" or "Macao One Account" to pay obligatory system contributions for employees whose employment situation has no change or whose employment information has been reported through the Electronic Filing System, and to pay the employment fee for non-resident workers. Payers only need to log in to the "Business & Associations Platform" or "Macao One Account" within the contribution month, select the corresponding payment service, enter or check the Employer Registration Number (need to click on the Payment Advice that needs to make the payment) and confirm the amount and other details, and then they can use electronic payment tools to make the payment, but employers whose employees' employment status changes should pay attention to the filing deadline.

In addition, employers who have no staff change during the quarter and who pay the employment fee for non-resident workers can also choose to check the Payment Advice Number for the relevant quarter and the amount payable, from the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en), and then use designated banks’ online banking to make the payment.

Within the contribution month, arbitrary system beneficiaries can also pay contributions through the "Macao One Account" or through designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines with the FSS’s contribution logo on them.

To save waiting time, residents can make an appointment in advance through the “Macao One Account” or get a ticket number online if they need to go to a Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centre or Sub-Station, or a service point of the FSS for making payments. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.