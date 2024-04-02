NEWS RELEASE - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Opening of Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant Application Process

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Opening of Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant Application Process

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce that the application process for the Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant is now open.

The selected organization will receive a $11,000 grant to further their efforts in implementing effective suicide prevention initiatives. Ideal candidates for this grant are those who utilize peer support models and incorporate evidence-based, research-based, and/or promising practices as recommended by SAMHSA’s Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

“We are excited to share this grant opportunity with community providers,” said David Puente, WDVA Director. “By offering grant funding focused on peer support we hope to help build resilient communities who are ready to provide support and resources before a Veteran, service member, or family member is in crisis.”

This grant opportunity is open to community organizations and providers across the state of Washington. It aims to encourage the development and expansion of peer support programs that can effectively address the unique challenges faced by Veterans, service members, and their families. These programs will play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community, understanding, and connection among individuals who have served or are currently serving in the military.

To apply for the grant, interested organizations should complete the Grant Application Request, available at https://www.dva.wa.gov/sp/suicide-prevention-community-based-services-grant-account. Important information and application due dates are also available on this website.

Resource partners are encouraged to apply and to share this opportunity with your partner organizations. Together, we can make a significant impact in preventing suicide among our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.

Funds for this grant are made possible through the sale of 988 Suicide Prevention Emblems, available at all Department of Licensing Vehicle Licensing Offices where you license and register your vehicle. Find out more at: https://www.dva.wa.gov/suicidepreventionemblem.

For more information on the Suicide Prevention Community Based Services Grant and the eligibility criteria, please visit Suicide Prevention Community-based Services Grant Account | WDVA (wa.gov)

###

Media Contact

Heidi Audette

Communications and Legislative Director

(360) 485-1812– office

(360) 791-8966 – cell

heidia@dva.wa.gov