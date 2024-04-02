Delta Children’s Products selects Orangeburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Delta Children’s Products (Delta Children), a children’s furniture manufacturer, today announced it selects Orangeburg County to establish its first South Carolina operations. The company’s $33.1 million investment will create 123 new jobs.

Founded in 1968, Delta Children designs, manufactures and sells innovative children’s furnishings. The company offers a wide variety of products for infants, toddlers and tweens including cribs, dressers, bassinets, strollers, toddler beds and room decor. Delta Children also manufactures infant, toddler, twin and full mattresses under the Delta, Serta and Simmons brand names, along with various products under the Disney and Jeep brands. The company’s products are sold in major retailers and local businesses nationwide.

Delta Children will construct a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located on Millenium Drive in Orangeburg.

Operations will be online in 2026.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We at Delta Children are excited about this new project in South Carolina. This will help us bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA and allow our company to grow into new categories. We appreciate how the state and county have come together to make this possible.” -Delta Children’s Products

“Congratulations to Delta Children on this new manufacturing operation. We are grateful for their investment in our state and the 123 jobs this project will create, which will provide more opportunities for our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to attract major investments for our state and today’s announcement is further proof. We celebrate Delta Children’s investment of $33.1 million in Orangeburg County and look forward to developing a strong business partnership with the company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Orangeburg County welcomes Delta Children, a leading manufacturer in children’s furniture, as a testament to our community’s economic potential. I am grateful for the positive impact this partnership will have on our community. This strategic move not only fortifies Orangeburg County's position as an attractive business destination but also reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity for our residents.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

“Delta Children’s Products’ decision to launch its inaugural South Carolina operations in Orangeburg County speaks volumes about our region’s ongoing prosperity. As we proudly embrace this milestone, we highlight the remarkable potential we possess here in the core of South Carolina, while also celebrating the creation of 123 new job opportunities that will enhance the livelihoods and incomes of our valued citizens.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

