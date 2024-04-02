Homepie offers No Commission Home Sales In Wake of Anti-Trust Commission Suit

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, the trailblazing proptech startup, is set to shake up the real estate landscape with the nationwide launch of its For Sale By Owner (FSBO) online marketplace. Homepie allows home sellers to list their home, and buyers to purchase homes commission free. Having already made waves in California and Florida, Homepie is empowering consumers nationwide to buy and sell homes directly, bypassing the traditionally expensive commission fees.



"Homepie's exponential growth can be attributed to our user-friendly technology, which has made home buying and selling accessible to everyone, right from their mobile devices," said Brad Rice, Founder and CEO of Homepie. "The recent commission lawsuits have underscored the viability of our model as the future of real estate."

With Homepie, anyone can list their property for free, and for those seeking greater exposure, Homepie offers a range of affordable marketing packages where sellers can spend hundreds on advertising rather than tens of thousands in brokerage commissions. The platform also boasts live customer service to assist users with any questions they may have. Homebuyers can browse exclusive FSBO listings, use direct messaging to communicate with sellers, and even access free loan pre-approval and flexible financing options.

"We're thrilled to offer all the tools needed to facilitate direct transactions between buyers and sellers, including our proprietary offer/negotiation technology and real estate forms that streamline the process," added Rice.

Homepie's marketplace is not just about transactions; it's about empowerment. Nearly 1 in 10 homes now sell directly between buyers and sellers without a real estate agent, and Homepie is leading the charge to make this process accessible and efficient for everyone.

To learn more about Homepie and join the FSBO revolution, visit www.homepie.com .

About Homepie

Homepie is the go-to destination for savvy consumers looking to buy or sell homes FSBO. With an easy-to-use online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, Homepie empowers individuals to navigate the real estate market with confidence. From listing and marketing to viewing, offering, negotiating, and digitally signing purchase agreements, Homepie provides all the tools needed to save money and eliminate the stress of traditional home buying and selling. Discover more at homepie.com.

