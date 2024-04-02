Herbal medicinal product: Curcumae longae rhizomaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these turmeric medicines for relief of mild digestive problems are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered several clinical studies with turmeric preparations involving patients with digestive disorders. Although a possible effect in improving symptoms was seen, firm conclusions could not be drawn since there were shortcomings in the study design and only one study compared turmeric with a control group. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these turmeric medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.