Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Metalyse, tenecteplase, Date of authorisation: 23/02/2001, Revision: 23, Status: Authorised

The most common side effect with Metalyse was haemorrhage (bleeding). The most common bleedings (seen in between 1 and 10 patients in 100) are epistaxis (nosebleeds), gastrointestinal haemorrhage (bleeding in the stomach or gut), ecchymosis (bleeding beneath the skin), urogenital haemorrhage (bleeding from the structures that carry urine or from the genital area), bleeding at the injection site, and bleeding at puncture site. For the full list of all side effects reported with Metalyse, see the package leaflet.

Metalyse should not be used in people who have had an anaphylactic reaction (a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction) to tenecteplase, gentamicin (an ingredient found in the medicine) or any of the other ingredients. If treatment is necessary in these patients, facilities for resuscitating them must be readily available. Metalyse should not be used in patients who have or have had recent bleeding problems or major surgery, or have a disease which may cause bleeding (such as a past stroke or severe high blood pressure). For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.