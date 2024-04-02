Herbal medicinal product: Meliloti herbaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these melilot medicines for minor blood circulation problems and skin inflammation are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies with melilot in patients with minor blood circulation problems. Although the results indicate a possible effect in relieving symptoms of discomfort and heaviness of the legs, firm conclusions could not be drawn since melilot was often not compared with any other treatment and the studies lacked objective measures of effectiveness.

There was a lack of studies on the use of melilot in patients with skin inflammation, however the HMPC noted that laboratory studies had shown it to have an anti-inflammatory effect.

Overall, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these melilot medicines in these two conditions are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.