Herbal medicinal product: Cynarae foliumArray,Array, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these artichoke leaf medicines for relief of digestive disorders are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies involving patients with digestive disorders. Results indicated that artichoke leaf may improve symptoms of indigestion. However, firm conclusions could not be drawn due to the poor design of the studies which were small and of short duration. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these artichoke leaf medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.